Tove Lo performs “Disco Tits” on Fallon: Watch

From the Swedish singer's forthcoming Blue Lips [Lady Wood Part II], out this Friday

on November 15, 2017, 10:46am
This Friday mark the release of the latest album from Tove LoBlue Lips [Lady Wood Part II]In anticipation of her third full-length, the Swedish pop singer appeared on last night’s episode of Fallon to whip out her latest single, “Disco Tits”.

While the appearance didn’t feature the badass puppet from the track’s video, the lighting was perfectly suited for a song called “Disco Tits”. Lights in red and purple hues danced around Tove Lo and her three-piece band like the atmosphere of a sexy, sweaty club in what’s secretly the best part of town. Barefoot and “fully charged,” Tove Lo showed off her impressive pipes with the performance, which you can watch up above.

Blue Lips is out this Friday, November 17th, via Island Records.

