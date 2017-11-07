Twitter officially doubles tweet length to 280 characters, available worldwide beginning today

As of today, Twitter has expanded its per tweet limit to 280 characters.

In September, the company began beta testing the expanded character limit, which is double the previous limit of 140 characters. According to Twitter founder Biz Stone, users who had early access to the 280 characters saw more likes, retweets, mentions, and followers.

The changes officially went into effect on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. EST and should be available to all Twitter users within the next two hours. Though, please no one tell Donald.