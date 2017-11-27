Ty Segall shares new single “The Main Pretender”: Stream

Photo by Colin McLaughlin

The ever-productive Ty Segall released the uncharacteristically laidback “My Lady’s On Fire” earlier this month, and now he’s back with another saxophone-led new single called “The Main Pretender”. This time around, however, Mikal Cronin’s alto sax bounces around the track as it’s chased by a throbbing bassline and thrashing electric guitar.

It’s a playful new tune which the press release enthusiastically describes as “a suggestion to pretenders everywhere to get free and reach for something outside of themselves instead.” Hear it below.

Segall has been churning out new music throughout 2017. In addition to “My Lady’s On Fire”, he recently released “Meaning” and “Alta”. Earlier this year, he put out a self-titled LP, a 7-inch entitled Sentimental Goblin, and the Fried Shallots EP benefitting the ACLU. He’s also a rock-and-roll animated squirrel on HBO’s Animals.

Next month, Segall will play a series of solo acoustic sets in Los Angeles and San Francisco. All proceeds from the former gigs will benefit LA Kitchen. See his full tour itinerary here.