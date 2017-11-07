Saxophone, electric piano, and acoustic guitar take the lead on Ty Segall’s chill new single, “My Lady’s On Fire”: Stream

Photo by Colin McLaughlin

Ty Segall’s been nothing short of prolific this year, dropping LPs, EPs, and singles with an almost feverish consistency. Surprise, surprise: He’s back again, this time with “My Lady’s On Fire”, a song that breaks from the thunderous, crackling fire of his usual output. As with recent singles like “Meaning” and “Alta”, the song patiently ambles out of the gate before finding its melody; what’s different, however, is that Segall’s electric guitar plays a supporting role here, content to mirror the vocal melody against steady acoustic strums and strains of fiery, upbeat saxophone and twinkling electric piano.

It’s one of Segall’s most laid back tracks, and apparently one he’s been honing on tour throughout the year. A press release describes it as a “provocation to the unrighteous creators of chaos.” Listen to it below.

In addition to the aforementioned singles, Segall’s 2017 also saw him putting out a self-titled LP, a 7-inch entitled Sentimental Goblin, the Fried Shallots EP benefitting the ACLU. He’s also a rock-and-roll animated squirrel on HBO’s Animals.

Segall will also be playing a series of solo acoustic sets in Los Angeles and San Francisco. All proceeds from the former gigs will benefit LA Kitchen. See his full tour itinerary below.

Ty Segall 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

12/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Hipnosis Festival

12/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom [solo acoustic set] *

12/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom [solo acoustic set] *

12/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel [solo acoustic set] *

12/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel [solo acoustic set] *

02/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

04/26 – Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival

* = w/ OCS, Shannon Lay

^ = w/ Queens of the Stone Age