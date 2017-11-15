Tyler, the Creator announces 2018 North American tour dates with Vince Staples

Tyler, The Creator is just about halfway through the fall leg of his current tour in support of this year’s Flower Boy, and if you missed one of his earlier dates there’s good news: He just announced a new slate of 2018 dates. What’s even more exciting? He’ll be supported by Vince Staples, who’s still riding high on the success of this year’s excellent Big Fish Theory.

The tour kicks off in Vancouver on January 26th, and will find the fiery rapper traversing both coasts, Canada, and the Midwest before wrapping up in Milwaukee on March 4th. Odd Future scamp Taco will also join Tyler and Staples. See the tour’s full itinerary below.

When last we saw Tyler, he was performing alongside a string orchestra and R&B singer Kali Uchis on The Tonight Show. As for Staples, you can hear his “Bak Bak” in the new Black Panther trailer.

Tyler, the Creator 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

11/15 – Worcester, MA @ The Palldium

11/16 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/17 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

11/18 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

11/20 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

11/21 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

11/22 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

01/26 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum ^

01/27 – Portland, OR @ Memorial Coliseum ^

01/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Armory ^

01/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Memorial Auditorium ^

02/02 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center ^

02/03 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre ^

02/06 – Denver, CO @ 1stBank Center ^

02/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre ^

02/08 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory ^

02/10 – Atlanta, GA @ World Congress Center ^

02/12 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center ^

02/13 – Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheatre ^

02/15 – Philly, PA @ Liacouras Center ^

02/17 – Toronto, ON @ Ricoh Coliseum ^

02/18 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS ^

02/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

02/21 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory ^

02/23 – New York, NY @ The Theater at MSG ^

02/25 – Washington D.C. @ The Anthem ^

02/27 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre ^

03/01 – Madison, WI @ Alliant Energy Center ^

03/02 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom ^

03/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom ^

^ = w/ Vince Staples