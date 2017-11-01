U2 announce details of new album, Songs of Experience, plus 2018 tour dates

Photo by Anton Corbijn

One of the final major releases of 2017 comes on December 1st when U2 releases Songs of Experience. In anticipation, the band has unveiled the album’s artwork — photographed by Anton Corbijn and featuring The Edge’s daughter Sian Evans — as well as the 13-song tracklist.

Of the 13 songs, we’ve already heard “You’re the Best Thing About Me” as well as a live version of “The Blackout”. Now they’ve unveiled a third teaser, “Get Out of Your Own Way”, which features a spoken word part from Kendrick Lamar. Take a listen below. All three tracks (including a studio version of “The Blackout”) are available as instant grat downloads to fans who pre-order the album.

Songs of Experience is U2’s fourteenth album overall and serves as a companion piece to 2014’s Songs of Innocence.

Songs of Experience Artwork:

Songs of Experience Tracklist:

01. Love Is All We Have Left

02. Lights of Home

03. You’re The Best Thing About Me

04. Get Out of Your Own Way

05. American Soul

06. Summer of Love

07. Red Flag Day

08. The Showman (Little More Better)

09. The Little Things That Give You Away

10. Landlady

11. The Blackout

12. Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way

13. 13 (There is a Light)

Having just finished up their 30th anniversary Joshua Tree Tour, U2 will return to the road next spring for the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour.

U2 2018 Tour Dates:

05/02 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

05/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

05/07 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

05/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

05/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

05/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

06/05 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/09 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

06/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/17 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

06/21 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/29 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center