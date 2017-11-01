U2 announce details of new album, Songs of Experience, plus 2018 tour dates

Photo by Anton Corbijn
One of the final major releases of 2017 comes on December 1st when U2 releases Songs of Experience. In anticipation, the band has unveiled the album’s artwork — photographed by Anton Corbijn and featuring The Edge’s daughter Sian Evans — as well as the 13-song tracklist.
Of the 13 songs, we’ve already heard “You’re the Best Thing About Me” as well as a live version of “The Blackout”. Now they’ve unveiled a third teaser, “Get Out of Your Own Way”, which features a spoken word part from Kendrick Lamar. Take a listen below. All three tracks (including a studio version of “The Blackout”) are available as instant grat downloads to fans who pre-order the album.
Songs of Experience is U2’s fourteenth album overall and serves as a companion piece to 2014’s Songs of Innocence.
Songs of Experience Artwork:
Songs of Experience Tracklist:
01. Love Is All We Have Left
02. Lights of Home
03. You’re The Best Thing About Me
04. Get Out of Your Own Way
05. American Soul
06. Summer of Love
07. Red Flag Day
08. The Showman (Little More Better)
09. The Little Things That Give You Away
10. Landlady
11. The Blackout
12. Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way
13. 13 (There is a Light)
Having just finished up their 30th anniversary Joshua Tree Tour, U2 will return to the road next spring for the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour.
U2 2018 Tour Dates:
05/02 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
05/07 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
05/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
05/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
05/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
05/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
06/05 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/09 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
06/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/17 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
06/21 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/29 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center