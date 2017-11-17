U2 share new Kendrick Lamar collaboration “American Soul”: Stream

Photos by ​Philip Cosores (Kendrick) and David Brendan Hall (U2)

Kendrick Lamar first worked with U2 on “XXX.”, a DAMN. cut that barely featured the Dublin rockers. The former then appeared on the latter’s “Get Our of Your Own Way”, a single from the forthcoming Songs of Experience. Now, Kung Fu Kenny and Bono’s boys are back together for a track that bridges the gap between those two previous collaborations, “American Soul”.

“American Soul” appears to be the song Lamar sampled for “XXX.”, as Bono’s first lines appear in both tracks. It also seems to bleed right out of “Get Out of Your Own Way”, as Lamar opens with the same blessings with which he ended the previous single.

As for the new tune itself, it’s a straight-forward U2 rocker with a standard riff and a canned chorus (“You! Are! Rock and roll!”). It’s also a pro-immigration and refugee call, as Bono sings lines like, “It’s not a place/ This country is to me a thought/ That offers grace/ For every welcome that is sought.” Take a listen below.

A companion piece to 2014’s Songs of Innocence, Songs of Experience is due out December 1st. U2 have also shared “You’re the Best Thing About Me” and a live version of “The Blackout” from the album.