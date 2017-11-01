U2 team with Kendrick Lamar on new single “Get Out of Your Own Way”: Stream

Photos by ​Philip Cosores (Kendrick) and David Brendan Hall (U2)

U2 joined Kendrick Lamar on his DAMN. track “XXX.”, and now the Compton rapper is returning the favor. Kung Fu Kenny appears on the Irish rocker’s latest single, “Get Out of Your Own Way”.

The track comes from U2’s newly detailed Songs of Experience, set for a December 1st release. Following “You’re the Best Thing About Me” and a live version of “The Blackout”, “Get Out of Your Own Way” is the third song shared from the album. It’s a floating and uplifting track about standing up against oppression that comes from outside as well as inside. Lamar comes in for the spokenword outro, saying ironically, “Blessed are the arrogant, for there’s the kingdom of their own company. Blessed are the superstars, for the magnificent in their light, we understand better our own insignificance. Blessed are the filthy rich because you can only truly own what you give away, like your pain.”

Take a listen:

Songs of Experience is U2’s fourteenth album overall and serves as a companion piece to 2014’s Songs of Innocence. Pre-orders are live now and come with insta grat downloads of all three singles, including the studio version of “The Blackout”. The band also recently wrapped their 30th anniversary Joshua Tree Tour, and are already set to the road next spring for the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour. Find those dates here.