Uma Thurman says Harvey Weinstein “doesn’t deserve a bullet,” warns him to “stay tuned”

More than 60 women have accused Harvey Weinstein of rape, sexual assault, and harassment since the New York Times and New Yorker dropped their scorching exposes on the movie producer, whose predatory behavior was an open secret in Hollywood for years. Now, it appears one particular actress is ready to drop the biggest bomb yet on the creep’s withering soul.

Uma Thurman starred in seven Weinstein films across her career—most notably in 1994’s Pulp Fiction and 2003’s Kill Bill, her collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, who recently said he “knew enough to do more than I did”—and in an Instagram post she shared on Thanksgiving the actress directly addressed the mogul in truly badass fashion. “I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself in Kill Bill. “I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face. I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so… Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators – I’m glad it’s going slowly – You don’t deserve a bullet) -stay tuned Uma Thurman.”

In October, Thurman refused to comment on the Weinstein allegations during an interview with Access Hollywood, saying she didn’t have “a tidy soundbite” to share. “I’ve learned I am not a child,” she continued, “and I have learned that when I’ve spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself. So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry and when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.” Her use of the #metoo hashtag, which went viral in the wake of Weinstein’s allegations and encouraged women to share their own experiences with sexual harassment as a means of amplifying the issue, shows that she too is familiar with the mogul’s misconduct.

That anger appears to have dissipated. Thurman seems on the verge of sharing her own encounter and the internet is ready for it.

We wait with bated breath.