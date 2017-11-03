Vance Joy announces sophomore album, Nation of Two, shares the wistful, acoustic “Like Gold”: Stream

Photo by Samantha Saturday

Folk-pop songwriter Vance Joy came out of the gate swinging back with his chart-topping single “Riptide”, which gave way to 2014’s multi-platinum Dream Your Life Away. Now, the Aussie heartthrob is gearing up for the release of his sophomore album, Nation of Two.

“Nation Of Two describes a perfectly self-contained couple,” Joy says in a press release, “their world beginning and ending at the bed they share, the car they ride in, or any other place where they’re together…the idea that their love for each other gives them their bearings; a point of reference that makes sense of life.”

Joy previously shared the album’s “Lay It On Me” earlier this summer, and now he’s sharing another single, “Like Gold”. Stirring and straightforward, the breakup song rides on rhythmic stomps and fervent fingerpicking as Joy tells himself “it’s time to let it go.” Stream it below.

“I wrote ‘Like Gold’ after coming off the road at the start of 2016,” he says. “It started with a simple melody I was humming and the idea of looking back at a relationship.”

Nation of Two is due for release in February of 2018. Revisit the artist’s hit song, “Riptide”, below.

Also, watch our recent interview with Joy during ACL 2017: