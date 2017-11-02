Vic Mensa covers Radiohead’s “Karma Police” for BBC Radio 1: Watch

BBC Radio 1’s “Piano Sessions” series sees artists covering songs in a dimly lit, stripped-down setting accompanied by little more than some ivories. For the latest installment, Vic Mensa selected something of an unexpected choice, tackling the Radiohead classic “Karma Police”.

The Chicago rapper’s rendition was breathy and brooding, delivered perfectly to suit the ambiance. And considering Mensa’s usual energy when approaching his own songs, his change of pace and tone is impressive. I’d think Thom Yorke would approve. Watch it up above.

Mensa released his star-studded debut album, The Autobiography, back in July. He dropped a music video for “Rollin’ Like a Stoner” in September.

Below, watch the inaugural episode of The Come Up which focuses on the Mensa-associate hip-hop creative collective, PVTSTCK.