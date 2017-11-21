Vic Mensa performs “We Could Be Free” on Colbert: Watch

Vic Mensa is currently out opening for JAY-Z’s 4:44 North American tour. On Monday night, the Chicago rapper took some time away from the road to stop by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert in support of his new debut album, The Autobiography.

Taking on the same tone of his recent Radiohead piano cover, Mensa treated the audience to a poignant performance of “We Could Be Free”, his LP collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. “We could be free, if only we knew we were slaves to the pains of each other,” Mensa sings on the track, an especially uplifting listen given today’s seemingly nonstop headlines about acts of hatred, violence, and alienation. “And love could wash away all the sorrows/ I’m not afraid to bleed if it means/ We’ll make a better today, not tomorrow.”

Replay it up above.