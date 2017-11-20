Watch footage of Stone Temple Pilots first concert with new singer Jeff Gutt

Last Wednesday, new Stone Temple Pilots singer Jeff Gutt made his live debut during an invite-only performance at the Hollywood Troubadour. Now, SirusXM has uploaded official footage from the set.

The 13-song set included the debut of the band’s single, “Meadow”, alongside some of STP’s most recognizable hits. As you can see above, the former X-Factor contestant’s vocals are at least somewhat reminiscent of the irreplaceable original singer, Scott Weiland.

(Read: The Best and Worst Replacement Singers)

In explaining the band’s decision to hire Gutt, founding member Dean DeLeo said, “We wanted someone who would not only do our earlier songs justice, but would also write new songs and carve out a different path forward with us. It took some time, but we found our guy.” For now, it seems like the group has accomplished their mission.

The band also played some deep cuts, including “Still Remains” from their second studio album, Purple. Watch it below.

Setlist:

Down

Wicked Garden

Vasoline

Coma

Interstate Love Song

Plush

Big Empty

Still Remains

Meadow

Kick Out The Jams (with Wayne Kramer)

Sex Type Thing

Tripping’ on a Hole in a Paper Heart

Piece of Pie