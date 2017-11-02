Weezer and Pixies announce North American co-headlining tour

Photos by Tim Mosenfelder (Weezer), David Brendan Hall (Pixies)

Alternative rock veterans Weezer and Pixies are joining forces this summer for a co-headlining North American tour. The 30-date trek commences June 23rd in Tampa, Florida and runs through mid-August. The Wombats will open a portion of the tour dates.

Weezer recently released their new album, Pacific Daydream, and by the time the tour kicks off next June, they may have already released a follow-up in The Black Album. Pixies’ last release came in 2016 with Head Carrier.

Check out both bands’ full itineraries below. Prior to their co-headlining tour, Weezer will play some shows in Australia supporting Foo Fighters, and Pixies will stage a few West Coast dates with The Orwells and Whitney in support.

Weezer 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

12/02 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Riptide Festival

12/09 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena (Live 105’s Not So Silent Night)

12/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas)

12/12 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom (December to Remember)

01/20 – Perth, AU @ NIB Stadium #

01/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Coopers Stadium #

01/25 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium #

01/27 – Sydney, AU @ ANZ Stadium #

01/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Eithad Stadium #

02/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium #

06/23 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre * ^

06/26 – New Orleans, LA @ @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square * ^

06/27 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion * ^

06/29 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion * ^

06/30 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater * ^

07/06 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *^

07/07 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *^

07/08 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center *^

07/10 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion *^

07/11 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *^

07/13 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *^

07/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *^

07/15 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheatre *^

07/17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

07/18 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

07/20 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

07/21 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *

07/22 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

07/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

07/25 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

07/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood *

07/28 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

07/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *

07/31 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre *

08/01 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

08/04 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

08/07 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

08/11 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre *

08/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion *

# = w/ Foo Fighters

* = w/ Pixies

^ = w/ The Wombats

Pixies 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

11/29 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater &

11/30 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater &

12/01 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater &

12/03 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre &

12/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre &

12/07 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre $

12/08 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre &

12/09 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre &$

12/11 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst &

12/12 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Freemont Theater &

12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium &$

