Weezer perform “Happy Hour” on Corden: Watch

Featured photo by ​Terence Patrick

It was just a week ago that Weezer appeared on television supporting their new album, Pacific Daydream, with a performance of the single “Happy Hour” on Colbert. Last night, they brought the song back to late-night TV, this time stopping by the Late Late Show with James Corden. Things were a bit classier this time around, however, as Rivers Cuomo sat himself down behind a piano instead of standing behind his keyboard. It appropriately added a bit of a lounge-bar vibe to the pop affair, and you can watch the replay above.

Pacific Daydream follows 2016’s self-titled release, aka the White Album. Cuomo recently stated that the band has yet another release, entitled the Black Album, in the works that could see release next May. That means that Weezer could have even more new music to play when they hit the road with Pixies for a co-headlining tour next summer.