Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

Welcome to Rockville’s 2018 lineup: Foo Fighters, QOTSA, Ozzy Osbourne to headline

Avenged Sevenfold, Billy Idol, Stone Sour, Clutch, Baroness, and Quicksand also confirmed for Florida rock festival

by
on November 06, 2017, 12:15pm
0 comments

Welcome to Rockville has announced its 2018 lineup. The annual three-day music festival takes place April 27th – 29th, 2018 at Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville, Florida.

This year’s lineup boasts names like Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, Ozzy Osbourne, Avenged Sevenfold, Billy Idol, Stone Sour, Clutch, Baroness, Quicksand, Red Fang, The Sword, Andrew W.K., Thrice, The Bronx, The Used, Underoath, Trivium, Atreyu, and more.

General admission tickets and VIP packages, as well as hotel and camping options, are on sale now through the festival’s website.

welcome to rockville Welcome to Rockvilles 2018 lineup: Foo Fighters, QOTSA, Ozzy Osbourne to headline

Previous Story
Larry David’s SNL opening monologue draws ire of Anti-Defamation League
No comments
More Stories