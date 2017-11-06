Welcome to Rockville’s 2018 lineup: Foo Fighters, QOTSA, Ozzy Osbourne to headline

Welcome to Rockville has announced its 2018 lineup. The annual three-day music festival takes place April 27th – 29th, 2018 at Metropolitan Park in Jacksonville, Florida.

This year’s lineup boasts names like Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age, Ozzy Osbourne, Avenged Sevenfold, Billy Idol, Stone Sour, Clutch, Baroness, Quicksand, Red Fang, The Sword, Andrew W.K., Thrice, The Bronx, The Used, Underoath, Trivium, Atreyu, and more.

General admission tickets and VIP packages, as well as hotel and camping options, are on sale now through the festival’s website.