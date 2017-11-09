Wilco share previously unreleased track “Dynamite My Soul” from Being There reissue: Stream

On December 1st, Wilco will re-release their first two albums, 1995’s A.M. and 1996’s Being There. Each deluxe reissue will include a number of rare demos and alternate takes, as well as some never-before-released tracks. The band previously shared the newly unearthed “Myrna Lee” from the A.M. sessions, and today they’re unveiling the Being There outtake “Dynamite My Soul”.

(Read: Wilco in 10 Songs)

The gentle track finds Jeff Tweedy’s soft vocals rising and falling over some sweet, skipping acoustic guitar. “I brought myself to come to you/ Wasn’t that hard,” he sings. “90 miles exactly I traveled/ To your backyard.” Take a listen below.

The A.M. reissue comes on CD or double-LP, while the larger Being There is being packaged as a five-CD or four-LP collection. In addition to the remastered album, both deluxe versions feature 15 outtakes, demos, and alternative versions, as well as a four-song set the band played on November 13th, 1996 at KCRW. The CD also includes a double-disc live album recorded at The Troubadour the day prior, November 12th, 1996.

Pre-orders for each set are available via Wilco World, where fans can snag one of 2,500 limited edition colored vinyl versions of each record.

Being There Deluxe Reissue Tracklist:

Disc One: Original Album

01. Misunderstood

02. Far, Far Away

03. Monday

04. Outtasite (Outta Mind)

05. Forget The Flowers

06. Red-Eyed And Blue

07. I Got You (At The End Of The Century)

08. What’s The World Got In Store

09. Hotel Arizona

10. Say You Miss Me

Disc Two: Original Album

01. Sunken Treasure

02. Someday Soon

03. Outta Mind (Outta Sight)

04. Someone Else’s Song

05. Kingpin

06. (Was I) In Your Dreams

07. Why Would You Wanna Live

08. The Lonely 1

09. Dreamer In My Dreams

Disc Three: Outtakes/Alternates/Demos

01. Late Blooming Son

02. I Got You – Dobro Mix Warzone

03. Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind – Alternate

04. Far Far Away (Dark Side Of The Room)

05. Dynamite My Soul

06. Losing Interest

07. Why Would You Wanna Live – Alternate

08. Sun’s A Star

09. Capitol City

10. Better When I’m Gone

11. Dreamer In My Dreams – Alternate Rough Take

12. Say You Miss Me – Alternate

13. I Got You – Alternate

14. Monday – Party Horn Version

15. I Can’t Keep From Talking

Disc Four: Live At The Troubadour 11/12/96 (Part One)

01. Sunken Treasure

02. Red-Eyed And Blue

03. I Got You (At The End Of The Century)

04. Someone Else’s Song

05. Someday Soon

06. Forget The Flowers

07. New Madrid

08. I Must Be High

09. Passenger Side – Punk Version

10. Passenger Side

11. Hotel Arizona

12. Monday

13. Say You Miss Me

Disc Five: Live At The Troubadour 11/12/96 (Part Two)

01. Outtasite (Outta Mind)

02. The Long Cut

03. Kingpin

04. Misunderstood

05. Far, Far Away

06. Give Back The Key To My Heart

07. Gun

Live On KCRW 11/13/96

08. Sunken Treasure

09. Red-Eyed And Blue

10. Far, Far Away

11. Will You Love Me Tomorrow