William Patrick Corgan shares video for “Aeronaut”, announces virtual reality experience for Ogilala: Watch

Billy “William Patrick” Corgan‘s been performing Ogilala standout “Aeronaut” on the likes of Jimmy Fallon and CBS This Morning as of late, but he’s aiming for something much more immersive with his new music video for the song.

Described by a press release as a “2D preview of a forthcoming immersive virtuality reality experience,” the video was created inside a vibrant 3D world by San Francisco artist and filmmaker Danny Bittman. In it, Corgan sits at a massive, otherworldly piano as kaleidoscopic visions of nature and the stars unfold behind him. “By capturing Corgan’s three-and-a-half-minute performance in volumetric video at Microsoft’s Mixed Reality Capture Studios, Isobar, Viacom and Bittman, were able to use the Unity creation engine and Tilt Brush to create a world around him,” explains the press release. Watch it above.

When finished, the virtual reality experience will encompass the entirety of Ogilala, and will be designed for “room scale systems, initially for Microsoft’s Mixed Reality headsets, with additional versions for other systems to follow.” It’s expected to be released to the public in early 2018.

Next Wednesday, Corgan will play “The Spaniards” on the Late Late Show with James Corden. Here’s hoping it doesn’t turn into a Lawnmower Man situation.