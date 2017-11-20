Win passes to a Phantom Thread advanced screening and Q&A with director Paul Thomas Anderson

On December 25th, the latest — and most likely final — collaboration between director Paul Thomas Anderson and actor Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread, will hit theaters. Reported to be Day-Lewis’ final onscreen performance, the highly anticipated period piece tells the tale of a celebrity stylist as he meets his greatest muse and lover.

Everything about the movie screams “Oscar contender,” from the fact that two of cinema’s greatest creatives are back together to the gripping trailer. If waiting until Christmas to see the film seems unbearable, you’re in luck; we can get you into a screening before you’ve even digested Thanksgiving dinner.

We’re giving away 15 (fifteen) passes, each with plus one, to an exclusive advanced showing of Phantom Thread this Friday, November 24th, at Beverly Hills, California’s Fine Arts Theater (8556 Wilshire Boulevard). Even better, a Q&A with Anderson and stars Lesley Manville (Cyril Woodcock) and Vicky Krieps (Alma) will follow the sneak peak. Sure beats the Black Friday sales crush, doesn’t it?

To enter, head here and sign up. 15 winners will be given a pair of passes to the screening. As the film is rated R, entry is reserved for those 18 and older. For more chances to win entrance to screenings around LA and New York, you can check out the official Phantom Thread YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages. Below, watch a new teaser for the film and read the official synopsis.

“Set in the glamour of 1950’s post-war London, renowned dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock [Daniel Day-Lewis] and his sister Cyril [Lesley Manville] are at the center of British fashion, dressing royalty, movie stars, heiresses, socialites, debutants and dames with the distinct style of The House of Woodcock. Women come and go through Woodcock’s life, providing the confirmed bachelor with inspiration and companionship, until he comes across a young, strong-willed woman, Alma [Vicky Krieps], who soon becomes a fixture in his life as his muse and lover. Once controlled and planned, he finds his carefully tailored life disrupted by love.”