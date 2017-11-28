Yo La Tengo announce 2018 spring tour dates

Photo by ​Jacob Blickenstaff

Yo La Tengo are just two weeks away from their annual Eight Nights of Hannukah residency. If you can’t make it to the sold-out run at New York’s Bowery Ballroom, don’t fret: the band has just revealed a plethora of spring tour dates. The trek is the band’s first since releasing 2015’s Stuff Like That There, and a press release says it’s just the first announcement “in what promises to be a busy 2018 for the band.”

The North American leg kicks off in late March in Minneapolis and heads east towards an April 14th conclusion in Nashville. A month-long European leg featuring stops in Dublin, Budapest, Paris, and Brussels comes next before a series of two-night stands along the West Coast of the US. Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles all get multiple dates; check the band’s full itinerary below.

Yo La Tengo 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

12/12 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (Hannukah)

12/13 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (Hannukah)

12/14 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (Hannukah)

12/15 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (Hannukah)

12/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (Hannukah)

12/17 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (Hannukah)

12/18 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (Hannukah)

12/19 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom (Hannukah)

03/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

03/29 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/30 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/31 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

04/02 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

04/03 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

04/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

04/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

04/08 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson

04/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/11 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/13 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

04/14 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

04/28 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia

04/29 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

04/30 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

05/01 – Birmingham, UK @ Town Hall

05/03 – Leeds, UK @ Church Leeds

05/04 – London, UK @ Royal Festival Hall

05/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/07 – Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen

05/08 – Cologne, DE @ Gloria Theatre

05/09 – Munich, DE @ Muncher Kammerspiele

05/11 – Zagreb, HR @ Pogon Jedinstvo

05/12 – Belgrade, RS @ Dom Omladine

05/13 – Budapest, HU @ A38 Ship

05/15 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

05/16 – Fribourg, CH @ Fri-Son

05/17 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

05/19 – Paris, FR @ Le Caberet Sauvage

05/20 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

05/31 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater

06/01 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater

06/02 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06/03 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore Theater

06/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Fillmore Theater

06/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

07/12-14 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival