A Running List of All the Dudes Accused of Sexual Misconduct Since Harvey Weinstein

In the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein allegations, hundreds of women and men have courageously shared their own tales of sexual misconduct. Here is a running list of the many who have been accused:

— Harvey Weinstein, movie producer

— Ben Affleck, actor

— Roy Price, former chief of Amazon Studios

— Bob Weinstein, movie producer

— The Gaslamp Killer, musician

— Chris Savino, creator of Nickelodeon’s Loud House

— Oliver Stone, director

— John Besh, celebrity chef

— Leon Wieseltier, former editor of The Atlantic and The New Republic

— Matthew Mondanile, former guitarist of Real Estate

— Lockhart Steele, former editorial director of Vox Media

— Lars Von Trier, director

— Andy Signore, creator of Honest Trailers

— Alex Calder, musician

— Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor

— Twiggy Ramirez, former bassist Marilyn Manson

— Terry Richardson, photographer

— George H.W. Bush, 41st president of the United States

— Ethan Kath, founding member of Crystal Castles

— James Toback, director

— Kevin Spacey, actor

— Jeremy Piven, actor

— David Blaine, magician

— Brett Ratner, director

— Mark Halperin, political journalist

— Dustin Hoffman, actor

— Andy Dick, actor

— Michael Oreskes, former head of NPR News

— Kirt Webster, publicist

— Rick Najera, director of CBS’s Diversity Showcase

— David Guillod, movie producer

— John Singleton, director

— Ed Westwick, actor

— Charlie Sheen, actor

— Robert Knepper, actor

— Jeffrey Tambor, actor

— Steven Seagal, actor

— Louis C.K., comedian

— Matthew Weiner, creator of Mad Men

— André Balazs, hotelier

— Roy Moore, Republican Senate candidate in Alabama

— Russell Simmons, hip-hop mogul

— Jann Wenner, founder of Rolling Stone

— Jesse Lacey, frontman of Brand New

— Sepp Blatter, former president of FIFA

— Gary Goddard, theme park designer

— Andrew Kreisberg, showrunner of Supergirl and Flash

— Richard Dreyfuss, actor

— George Takei, actor

— Eddie Berganza, editor for DC Comics

— Tom Sizemore, actor

— Mark Schwahn, showrunner of One Tree Hill

— Matt Zimmerman, booker for NBC News

— Sean Carlson, founder of FYF Fest

— Peter Aalbæk, CEO of Zentropa

— Andy Henry, casting employee on CSI

— Danny Masterson, actor

— Al Franken, US Senator of Minnesota

— Cameron Mitchell, talent agent for CAA

— Jason Mojica, head of Vice’s documentary film unit

— Murray Miller, writer on Girls

— Glenn Thrush, reporter for the New York Times

— Charlie Rose, host of Charlie Rose

— Adam Fields, movie producer

— John Conyers, Congressman from Michigan

— Evan Stephens Hall, frontman of Pinegrove

— John Lasseter, head of Pixar and Disney Animation

— Nick Carter, member of the Backstreet Boys

— Gilbert Rozon, founder of Just For Laughs Comedy Festival

— Richard Branson, Virgin Group founder

— Matt Lauer, anchor of TODAY

— Garrison Keillor, former host of A Prairie Home Companion

— Johnny Iuzzini, pastry chef and judge of Top Chef: Just Desserts

— Geraldo Rivera, FOX News correspondent

— David Sweeney, NPR Chief News Editor

— Teddy Davis, CNN producer

— ASAP Bari, co-founder of ASAP Mob

— Shervin Pishevar, venture capitalist

— Israel Horovitz, playwright

— Don Burke, Australian television presenter

— Gregg Zaun, former major league baseball player

— John Hockenberry, public radio host

— Bruce Weber, fashion photographer

— Geoffrey Rush, actor

— James Levine, conductor of Metropolitan Opera

— Ruben Kihuen, Congressman from Nevada

…and lest we forget…

— Donald Trump, 45th president of the United States *

* No new allegations have surfaced in the weeks since the Weinsten scandal broke, but Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. He says all of them are lying.