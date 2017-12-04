Menu
A Running List of All the Dudes Accused of Sexual Misconduct Since Harvey Weinstein

85 and counting...

by
on December 04, 2017, 9:40am
In the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein allegations, hundreds of women and men have courageously shared their own tales of sexual misconduct. Here is a running list of the many who have been accused:

Harvey Weinstein, movie producer

Ben Affleck, actor

Roy Price, former chief of Amazon Studios

Bob Weinstein, movie producer

The Gaslamp Killer, musician

— Chris Savino, creator of Nickelodeon’s Loud House

Oliver Stone, director

John Besh, celebrity chef

— Leon Wieseltier, former editor of The Atlantic and The New Republic

Matthew Mondanile, former guitarist of Real Estate

— Lockhart Steele, former editorial director of Vox Media

Lars Von Trier, director

Andy Signore, creator of Honest Trailers

Alex Calder, musician

— Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor

Twiggy Ramirez, former bassist Marilyn Manson

Terry Richardson, photographer

George H.W. Bush, 41st president of the United States

Ethan Kath, founding member of Crystal Castles

James Toback, director

Kevin Spacey, actor

Jeremy Piven, actor

David Blaine, magician

Brett Ratner, director

Mark Halperin, political journalist

Dustin Hoffman, actor

Andy Dick, actor

— Michael Oreskes, former head of NPR News

Kirt Webster, publicist

— Rick Najera, director of CBS’s Diversity Showcase

— David Guillod, movie producer

John Singleton, director

Ed Westwick, actor

Charlie Sheen, actor

Robert Knepper, actor

Jeffrey Tambor, actor

Steven Seagal, actor

Louis C.K., comedian

Matthew Weiner, creator of Mad Men

André Balazs, hotelier

Roy Moore, Republican Senate candidate in Alabama

Russell Simmons, hip-hop mogul

Jann Wenner, founder of Rolling Stone

Jesse Lacey, frontman of Brand New

Sepp Blatter, former president of FIFA

— Gary Goddard, theme park designer

Andrew Kreisberg, showrunner of Supergirl and Flash

Richard Dreyfuss, actor

George Takei, actor

Eddie Berganza, editor for DC Comics

Tom Sizemore, actor

Mark Schwahn, showrunner of One Tree Hill

Matt Zimmerman, booker for NBC News

Sean Carlson, founder of FYF Fest

— Peter Aalbæk, CEO of Zentropa

Andy Henry, casting employee on CSI

Danny Masterson, actor

Al Franken, US Senator of Minnesota

Cameron Mitchell, talent agent for CAA

Jason Mojica, head of Vice’s documentary film unit

Murray Miller, writer on Girls

Glenn Thrush, reporter for the New York Times

Charlie Rose, host of Charlie Rose

Adam Fields, movie producer

John Conyers, Congressman from Michigan

Evan Stephens Hall, frontman of Pinegrove

John Lasseter, head of Pixar and Disney Animation

Nick Carter, member of the Backstreet Boys

Gilbert Rozon, founder of Just For Laughs Comedy Festival

Richard Branson, Virgin Group founder

Matt Lauer, anchor of TODAY

Garrison Keillor, former host of A Prairie Home Companion

— Johnny Iuzzini, pastry chef and judge of Top Chef: Just Desserts

Geraldo Rivera, FOX News correspondent

David Sweeney, NPR Chief News Editor

Teddy Davis, CNN producer

ASAP Bari, co-founder of ASAP Mob

— Shervin Pishevar, venture capitalist

Israel Horovitz, playwright

Don Burke, Australian television presenter

Gregg Zaun, former major league baseball player

John Hockenberry, public radio host

Bruce Weber, fashion photographer

Geoffrey Rush, actor

James Levine, conductor of Metropolitan Opera

Ruben Kihuen, Congressman from Nevada

…and lest we forget…

Donald Trump, 45th president of the United States *

* No new allegations have surfaced in the weeks since the Weinsten scandal broke, but Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. He says all of them are lying.

