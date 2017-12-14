ABC cancels Great American Baking Show amidst allegations of sexual misconduct against judge

Johnny Iuzzini, pictured left

ABC has canceled Great American Baking Show in light of sexual misconduct allegations made against one of its judges, celebrity chef Johnny Iuzzini.

“In light of allegations that recently came to our attention, ABC has ended its relationship with Iuzzini and will not be airing the remainder of The Great American Baking Show episodes,” the network said in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter. “ABC takes matters such as those described in the allegations very seriously and has come to the conclusion that they violate our standards of conduct.

At least eight women have accused Iuzzini of sexual harassment, according to Mic. The allegations range from unwanted touching to verbal and physical abuse. In one incident, Iuzzini is alleged to have hired a stripper/prostitute to perform at an after-hours party at his restaurant.

Iuzzini has denied the allegations, saying in a statement to Mic, “I am truly disheartened at the thought of anyone being hurt from my past actions. However, there is a difference between accepting responsibility for my immaturity and allowing false claims and accusations to be reported.”

The third season of Great American Baking Show premiered last week. ABC does not plan to air any further episodes, but does promise to reveal this season’s winner at a later date.