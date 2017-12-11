Alice in Chains announce North American tour for 2018

Photo by Johnny Buzzerio
Alice in Chains have revealed a new run of North American tour dates for next year. The 12-city journey launches in Boston on April 28th and includes stops in Toronto, Atlanta, New York, and Chicago. Also on the docket are stops at festivals like Caroline Rebellion and Rock on the Range.
The band are reportedly working on their follow-up to 2011’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here, so they could have new music to debut on this upcoming trek. Find the band’s complete itinerary below.
Alice in Chains 2018 Tour Dates:
04/28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/30 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
05/01 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
05/03 – Washington DC @ Anthem
05/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion
05/07 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
05/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
05/13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion
05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
05/16 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center
05/18 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range
05/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ WMMR BBQ
06/21 – Halden, NO @ Tons of Rock Festival