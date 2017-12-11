Alice in Chains announce North American tour for 2018

Photo by ​Johnny Buzzerio

Alice in Chains have revealed a new run of North American tour dates for next year. The 12-city journey launches in Boston on April 28th and includes stops in Toronto, Atlanta, New York, and Chicago. Also on the docket are stops at festivals like Caroline Rebellion and Rock on the Range.

The band are reportedly working on their follow-up to 2011’s The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here, so they could have new music to debut on this upcoming trek. Find the band’s complete itinerary below.

Alice in Chains 2018 Tour Dates:

04/28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/30 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

05/01 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

05/03 – Washington DC @ Anthem

05/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Carolina Rebellion

05/07 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

05/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

05/13 – Somerset, WI @ Northern Invasion

05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

05/16 – South Bend, IN @ Morris Performing Arts Center

05/18 – Columbus, OH @ Rock on the Range

05/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ WMMR BBQ

06/21 – Halden, NO @ Tons of Rock Festival