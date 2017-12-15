alt-J share new song “Hares on the Mountain”: Stream

Photo by Andy Moran

Alt-J had two of their original tracks remixed by hardcore outfit Code Orange last month. Now, the Mercury Prize-nominated UK band is back today with a new original song called “Hares on the Mountain”.

Taken from the soundtrack for Will Smith’s new Netflix film, Bright, it can be streamed in full below.

The Bright soundtrack is out today through Atlantic Records. It boasts a handful of interesting collaborations, including ASAP Rocky and Tom Morello, Steve Aoki and Lil Uzi Vert, Migos and Marshmello, and perhaps the mother of all unexpected team-ups, Neil Young and DRAM.

Set to hit Netflix on December 22nd, the film itself stars Smith as a cop in a version of Los Angeles where fairy tale creatures live alongside humans. When he and his new partner, the first-ever orc on the force (Joel Edgerton), come across an elf (Lucy Fry) in possession of a powerful wand, they struggle to protect a dark yet magical world.

Alt-J put out their third full-length, Relaxer, back in May.