American Nightmare announce new album, share thrashing single, “The World Is Blue”: Stream *

Photo by Amy Lee

American Nightmare have announced a new album, the long-awaited follow-up to 2003’s We’re Down Til We’re Underground. The self-titled release is due out February 16th through Rise Records.

The hardcore outfit’s third overall but first since disbanding in 2004 spans nine tracks, including titles like “Flowers Under Siege”, “Gloom Forever”, and “Colder Than Death”. It was recorded at Boston’s Mystic Valley Recording Studio by drummer Alex Garcia-Rivera, and is said to pay homage to the likes of Negative Approach, The Cro-Mags, Joy Division, and Siouxsie and The Banshees.

While American Nightmare represents something of a rebirth, it also hearkens back to the band’s roots; the LP features the same original lineup — vocalist Wesley Eisold, bassist Josh Holden, guitarist Brian Masek and Garcia-Rivera — that was in place right before the split. “In making this record we had one goal: To make a hardcore punk album that was true to American Nightmare, who we were then and who we are now,” Eisold, who is also known for his side-project Cold Cave, shared in a press statement. “No filler, just existential poetic venom. This is ground zero, a new life for the band.”

As a teaser, American Nightmare have shared the thrashing lead single “The World Is Blue”. Take a listen below.

American Nightmare Artwork:

American Nightmare Tracklist:

01. The World Is Blue

02. Flowers Under Siege

03. American Death

04. War

05. Gloom Forever

06. Lower Than Life

07. Colder Than Death

08. Dream

09. Crisis Of Faith

To coincide with the LP news, the group has a planned out a North American tour for early 2018.

American Nightmare 2018 Tour Dates:

02/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

02/18 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

02/21 – Montreal, QC @ Foufounes

02/22 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet

02/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Rex Theater

02/24 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

02/25 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

03/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

03/03 – Richmond, VA @ Broadberry

03/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

03/09 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick

03/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

03/11 – Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman