Announcing Open Your City with Joseph Chilliams and Tunde Olaniran at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall

Consequence of Sound has joined forces with Audiotree and Heineken for a new video series called Open Your City. The inaugural videos feature PIVOT rapper Joseph Chilliams and genre-bending multi-instrumentalist Tunde Olaniran.

Both artists will be on hand for our official launch party taking place at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall on January 11th. The event will feature the world premiere of these videos, as well as live performances from Chilliams, Olaniran, and Mother Nature.

The show is 21+ and advanced tickets are $12 ($15 at door) with a portion of the ticket sales going to Foundation of Music, a Chicago non-profit that works with CPS to help work toward a society where children of all means have access to music education and the opportunity to creatively express themselves through music. Grab them here.