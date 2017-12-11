Arcade Fire’s self-titled debut EP is finally on Spotify: Stream

The self-titled debut EP from Arcade Fire, known by some fans as Us Kids Know, is finally streaming online. Take a listen to the seven-track effort below via Spotify.

Recorded in Maine during the summer of 2002, the Arcade Fire EP was self-released via the band’s website and sold at their shows. Not long after, the band signed to Merge and released Funeral in 2004. The full-length led to such a rabid fanbase that Merge re-released Arcade Fire on their website before remastering it for a physical release in 2005. The seven-track effort includes an early version of “No Cars Go”, a live staple that was re-recorded for the band’s sophomore album, Neon Bible.

In the age of streaming, the EP has never been available before. However, coming off the release of Everything Now, which featured one of the best songs of the year in its title track, the band apparently decided it was time to unearth the early effort as an early Christmas gift for fans.

Take a listen:

Arcade Fire EP Artwork:

Arcade Fire EP Tracklist:

01. Old Flame

02. I’m Sleeping in a Submarine

03. No Cars Go

04. The Woodlands National Anthem

05. My Heart is an Apple

06. Headlights Look Like Diamonds

07. Vampire/Forest Fire