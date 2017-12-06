ASAP Ferg announces 2018 North American tour

Photo by Amy Price
ASAP Ferg and the rest of the ASAP Mob wrapped their collective tour just last month. Now, Ferg has set himself up with a massive solo jaunt for next year.
The 31-date trek will kick off in Philly on February 28th and wrap around North America before closing down in Ferg’s New York hometown on April 14th. Denzel Curry and IDK will be along for the ride, a journey they’re calling the Mad Man Tour. Tickets will be available December 8th beginning at 10:00 AM local time here; find the complete itinerary below.
ASAP Ferg 2018 Tour Dates:
02/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
03/01 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
03/02 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva
03/03 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues
03/04 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
03/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
03/09 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
03/10 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
03/11 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
03/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
03/15 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
03/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Novo
03/17 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
03/19 – Fresno, CA @ Rainbow Ballroom
03/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
03/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland
03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
03/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
03/28 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden
03/30 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium
03/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
04/03 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
04/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian
04/05 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
04/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection
04/09 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
04/10 – Montreal, QB @ New Gas City
04/11 – Clinton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
04/12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/14 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
Watch a live music video for Ferg’s smash “Plain Jane”: