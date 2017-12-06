ASAP Ferg announces 2018 North American tour

Photo by ​Amy Price

ASAP Ferg and the rest of the ASAP Mob wrapped their collective tour just last month. Now, Ferg has set himself up with a massive solo jaunt for next year.

The 31-date trek will kick off in Philly on February 28th and wrap around North America before closing down in Ferg’s New York hometown on April 14th. Denzel Curry and IDK will be along for the ride, a journey they’re calling the Mad Man Tour. Tickets will be available December 8th beginning at 10:00 AM local time here; find the complete itinerary below.

ASAP Ferg 2018 Tour Dates:

02/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

03/01 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

03/02 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva

03/03 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

03/04 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

03/06 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

03/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

03/09 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

03/10 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

03/11 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

03/15 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

03/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Novo

03/17 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

03/19 – Fresno, CA @ Rainbow Ballroom

03/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

03/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

03/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

03/28 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden

03/30 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium

03/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

04/03 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

04/04 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian

04/05 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

04/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Intersection

04/09 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

04/10 – Montreal, QB @ New Gas City

04/11 – Clinton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

04/12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/14 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Watch a live music video for Ferg’s smash “Plain Jane”: