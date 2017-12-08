Atlanta producer Zaytoven recruits Migos’ Quavo and 2 Chainz for new single, “Wake Up & Cook Up”: Stream

Photo by Maxwell Schiano

Journeyman producer Zaytoven, an Atlanta native who’s collaborated with the likes of Gucci Mane, Future, and Migos, is capping off his year with “Wake Up & Cook Up”, a new single of trap-infused goodness. Migos’ Quavo and 2 Chainz lend the verses, which are predictably raunchy. Listen to it below.

2 Chainz released his latest mixtape, Hibachi For Lunch, late last year and has spent 2017 lending an assist to any number of rappers, from Mike WiLL Made-It to DJ Khaled to Big Sean. He’s also worked extensively with Quavo and the other enfants terribles of Migos, who owned the year with Culture, their breakout sophomore studio LP.