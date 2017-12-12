Audio from Morrissey’s controversial interview has been released, and it proves Morrissey wasn’t misquoted

Morrissey promised never to speak to the media again after claiming to have been misquoted by German magazine Der Spiegel. The quotes in question were — to put it lightly — insensitive remarks made by The Smiths singer regarding allegations of sexual misconduct levied against Kevin Spacey. Specifically, Morrissey questioned why the outrage wasn’t focused on Kevin Spacey’s alleged victim for putting himself in such a vulnerable situation.

In response to the negative blowback, Moz demanded that Der Spiegel release “an unchopped, un-fiddled-with audio of their interview…” Well, be careful for what you wish for Moz, because the magazine has done just that, and it doesn’t help his case at all.

The relevant audio begins at the 20:40 mark and hears Morrissey speaking exactly how he was quoted. While he does couch his opinion by saying, “But of course there are extreme cases. Rape is revolting, any kind of physical attack… but we must keep it in perspective, otherwise everyone on the planet is guilty,” he stumbles further and puts his foot firmly, confidently, in his mouth.

“I think it’s absurd,” he said when asked about Spacey being cut from films. “You have to wonder where the boy’s parents were. You have to assume the boy had an inclining of what might possibly happen. I don’t know about you, but in my youth, I was never in situations like that. Never. And I was always aware of where things could go.”

The victim blaming didn’t stop there:

“You also must wonder if people know exactly what’s happening and they go along with it. But then when it’s happened, they find that they’re either embarrassed or they didn’t really like it. So then they reverse it and say, ‘I was ambushed, I was taken by surprise, I was dragged into the room.’ Which if the incident had gone very, very well and they’d really enjoyed it and it’d led to an incredible career, they wouldn’t mention it.”

Morrissey can say he hates “being that cynical” and that he hates “rape” and “any sexual situation that’s forced on a person against their will,” but saying that “the person who is called the victim is merely disappointed” is the worst kind of dismissive in a situation like this.