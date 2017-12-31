Barack Obama shares his favorite songs of 2017

Like the patient, contemplative president that he was, Barack Obama has waited until the last day of the year to share his favorite songs of 2017. (We can’t say we did the same.)

“During my presidency, I started a tradition of sharing my reading lists and playlists,” Obama wrote in introducing his list. “It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world. With some extra time on my hands this year to catch up, I wanted to share the books and music that I enjoyed most. From songs that got me moving to stories that inspired me, here’s my 2017 list — I hope you enjoy it and have a happy and healthy New Year.”

In true bipartisan fashion, Obama’s selections cross multiple genres, including hip-hop (Kendrick Lamar’s “HUMBLE.”, JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s “Family Feud”), R&B (SZA’s “Broken Clocks”, Frank Ocean’s “Chanel”), indie rock (The National’s “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness”, Portugal. the Man’s “Feel It Still”), and classic rock (U2’s “Ordinary Love”, the Broadway version of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the USA”). Also included are tracks from the late Sharon Jones, Mavis Staples, Chance the Rapper, and Harry Styles.

See Obama’s full list of favorite songs, along with his favorite books of 2017, below.

And here’s a Spotify playlist: