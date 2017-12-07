Menu
Beck stays “Up All Night” on Fallon: Watch

An exuberant performance in continued support of his newest album, Colors

by
on December 07, 2017, 10:25am
Since releasing his 13th (!) studio album, Colors, back in October, Beck has made the rounds on the TV circuit. He played “Up All Night” on both Jools Holland and Ellen some weeks ago. For his gig on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, the alt-rock songwriter again brought the LP single to life.

“I just wanna stay up all night with you,” Beck exclaimed during his flashy performance. He could be seen jumping all over the stage, invigorated by the track’s bouncy attitude, blue lights sparkling behind him. If you ask me, it’s pretty difficult to turn down someone with so much positive energy. Replay it all up above.

Beck was recently announced as a performer at All Points East, every indieheads’ dream come true.

