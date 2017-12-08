Belle and Sebastian reveal How to Solve Our Human Problems — Part 1: Stream/download

Today, Belle and Sebastian released the first EP in their new three-part series, How to Solve Our Human Problems. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can hear it in full below.

Part one of How to Solve Our Human Problems spans five tracks, featuring titles such as “Sweet Dew Lee”, “Fickle Season”, “Everything Is Now”, and lead single, “We Were Beautiful”. According to frontman Stuart Murdoch, the EP series is the Scottish band’s way of dealing with all the negativity in the world.

“It’s so easy to get up and condemn this politician or that act. But now I have this intrinsic notion that anger is a bad thing. So how do you respond to what’s happening in the world? What’s happening in the world has always happened. There’s always been cause to be angry. So let’s consider not being angry.”

In terms of recording, Murdoch recently told TIDAL about their “fast and loose” approach to the project. “We were kind of fast and loose this time; we didn’t record [it] as [an] album,” he explained. “We didn’t record with a specific producer, we just sort of recorded it ourselves, and we recorded it in Glasgow. We were kind of sporadic about it, and so it didn’t really feel like an album. The idea, actually, was to make a bunch of great singles.”

The second and third EPs of How to Solve will arrive on January 19th and February 16th. Pre-orders for those can be found here and here.

Belle and Sebastian’s last proper full-length came in 2015 with Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance.

How to Solve Our Human Problems — Part 1 Artwork:

How to Solve Our Human Problems — Part 1 Tracklist:

01. Sweet Dew Lee

02. We Were Beautiful

03. Fickle Season

04. The Girl Doesn’t Get It

05. Everything Is Now