Belle and Sebastian share Andy Warhol-inspired video for “I’ll Be Your Pilot”: Watch

Back in October, Belle and Sebastian announced plans to release a three-part series of EPs entitled How to Solve Our Human Problems. Now, the Scottish indie outfit have shared a music video for the Part Two track “I’ll Be Your Pilot” via TIDAL. Watch the clip above.

Frontman Stuart Murdoch recently sat down with TIDAL’s Director of Culture and Content, Indie & Rock, Brenna Ehrlich, to discuss the new video and share details about Belle and Sebastian’s ambitious project. During the interview, Murdoch explained that the video was influenced by Andy Warhol’s The Screen Tests.

“Back to the ’60s in The Factory, [Warhol] used to invite in people that he thought had interesting faces,” Murdoch stated. “And he used to just put them in front of the camera, and just start the camera rolling. And he let them do whatever they wanted to do, and it was interesting because sometimes they would do very little, and sometimes you would get an emotional response. I just like that notion. I thought it was good for the song. I always wanted to see the song being reflected on the faces of the people in the video.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Murdoch provided a glimpse into the recording process for the upcoming project. “We were kind of fast and loose this time; we didn’t record [it] as [an] album,” he explained. “We didn’t record with a specific producer, we just sort of recorded it ourselves, and we recorded it in Glasgow. We were kind of sporadic about it, and so it didn’t really feel like an album. The idea, actually, was to make a bunch of great singles.”

“I’ll Be Your Pilot” will appear on the second EP of the How to Solve Our Human Problems series. The first EP arrives on December 8th, with the other entries following on January 19th and February 16th. Pre-orders for each respective EP are available here, here, and here. They will also all be collected in a 12-inch vinyl box and compilation CD set for February 16th.