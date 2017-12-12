Big Sean and Metro Boomin perform “Who’s Stopping Me” and “Savage Time” on Fallon: Watch

Big Sean and Metro Boomin got a chance to promote their new collaborative album, Double or Nothing, with an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. The duo ran through a two-song medley of “Who’s Stopping Me” and “Savage Time”. Catch the replay above.

After rapping the first verse and chorus of “Who’s Stopping Me”, Big Sean transitioned right into “Savage Time”. On the latter song, he criticized the prison system, addressed the Flint water crisis, and shouted out former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Earlier this year, Big Sean topped the Billboard 200 albums chart with I Decided., while Metro Boomin recently put out Without Warning in collaboration with 21 Savage and Offset of Migos.