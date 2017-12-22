Billy Corgan performs “Processional”, “Christmas Dreaming” cover on Chicago’s WGN: Watch

This morning, Billy “William Patrick” Corgan appeared on WGN-TV for an interview and a live performance comprised of two songs. The first was “Processional” from this year’s Ogilala, followed by the holiday standard “Christmas Dreaming”, which he performed as a duet with Chicago television personality Jenniffer Weigel. Watch the latter above, and the former down below.

As with every recent Corgan interview, a good chunk of the discussion was devoted to his name change and the ways in which he finds the media’s response to it both amusing and annoying. “It’s not like I named myself Quasar 47,” he cracked. He also talked about his two-year old son, Augustus, and his influence on this year’s Ogilala, an album he described as being “the closest to my real personality.” He even touched on his new ownership of the National Wrestling Alliance, and took a dig at his recent spats with TNA Wrestling. Watch the full interview below.

Over on Instagram, Corgan also dropped some potentially big news recently by teasing a forthcoming double LP. “Just finished recasting/reworking the outlier song that hadn’t made the cut of 16 in Nashville (to be recorded when I go back for overdubs in February(?),” he wrote. “So at least a double LP looks more likely now. I’ve also been reworking the ‘Dust and Ruin’ songs from 2000-2002 for re-recording (some, not all) which sets up a future release of the original tapes (recently transferred anew).” See that post ahead.