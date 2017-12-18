Menu
Björk is reborn in the fantastical new video for “Arisen My Senses”: Watch

In continued support of her acclaimed Utopia LP

by
on December 18, 2017, 10:20am
Earlier this month, we saw Björk play the flute in the magical music video for the title track of her new album, Utopia. For her latest clip for “Arisen My Senses”, the Icelandic artist documents a scene of rebirth.

Helmed by longtime visual collaborator Jesse Kanda, it shows Björk emerging triumphantly from a large cocoon-like womb with a new set of wings. The clip seems to echo the LP’s themes of discovering a fresh, idyllic kind of love. Arca, who co-produced and co-wrote a number of songs on Utopia, also makes a cameo. Watch here via WeTransfer.

Björk recently shared two remixes of “Blissing Me”. Next year, she’ll begin working on a live album version of Utopia featuring more flute arrangements.

