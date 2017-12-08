Björk plays the flute in magical “Utopia” music video: Watch

The visuals accompanying Björk’s newest album, Utopia, thus far have been nothing short of breathtaking. First there was the gripping artwork, followed by that unforgettable publicity photo and clips for singles “Blissing Me” and “The Gate”.

The experimental artist is back today with another stunner in the form of the music video for the title track. Directed by Warren Du Preez and Nick Thornton Jones, longtime Björk collaborators, it finds the Iceland native, donning an elaborate mask, playing the flute alongside other fairy-like creatures in an otherworldly, magical garden. Watch it up above.

Flutes played a prominent role on the album and Björk recently said she plans to release a live version of Utopia with even more arrangements featuring the instrument.