Blur’s Graham Coxon shares new charity single, “Falling”: Stream

The song will be released as a limited edition 7-inch, with proceeds benefitting suicide prevention

by
on December 01, 2017, 12:00pm
0 comments

Blur’s Graham Coxon has shared “Falling”, a cover of a song written by his friend, an unknown songwriter named Luke Daniel. Daniel, unfortunately, took his life last year after a battle with chronic pain, and Coxon’s cover serves to raise funds for CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), an organization dedicated to suicide prevention.

Spare and gutting, the song details the importance of approaching life day by day as we continue to search for meaning. “Keep on breathing through the pain, don’t hold on to the sorrow,” Coxon sings, “I’m reaching up into the night, just say we’ll make it until tomorrow.” Stream it above.

A statement on CALM’s website reads: “In releasing these tracks, Graham aims to inspire hope and courage in support of all those directly affected by suicide and to bring together friends, families and loved ones from all around the country.”

It will be released on December 15th as a limited edition 7-inch single, which will also feature Daniel’s original home recording of the song. Pre-orders are now available.

