Bon Iver debuts new song live in Virginia: Watch

Photo by Philip Cosores

Bon Iver have been touring extensively the last few months in support of their latest album, 22, A Million. During last night’s show at The National in Richmond, Virginia, the band debuted an all-new song.

“It’s new and it’s not even quite done, but I just want to play it for y’all,” Justin Vernon remarked while introducing it to the crowd (via Stereogum). The as-yet-untitled song came during the encore of Bon Iver’s 17-song set, which also included special guest jazz musician Bruce Hornsby on Bon Iver track “Beth/Rest” and Vernon’s cover of “I Can’t Make You Love Me”. The indie outfit also played “Flume” and “Skinny Love”, off 2008’s For Emma, Forever Ago, which will soon be reissued for its 10th anniversary and celebrated with a special one-off anniversary concert.

Replay fan-caught footage of the new song up above.