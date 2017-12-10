Bon Iver plays four 22, A Million. cuts on A Prairie Home Companion: Stream

Photo by Lior Phillips

On Friday, Bon Iver wrapped up the most recent leg of the band’s current North American tour, which resumes in January before the avant-folk outfit begins an eight-night residency at London’s Eventim Apollo. As a gift to sustain you through the end of the year, frontman Justin Vernon played four songs on A Prairie Home Companion.

Around the 46-minute mark, Bon Iver plays “___ 45 ___” and “#29 Strafford APTS”, the former of which features saxophonist Mike Lewis. Roughly an hour later, an hour and 47 minutes into the program, the band returned for “715 – CR∑∑KS” and “22 (OVER S∞∞N)”. Lewis returned with his sax for the latter song. All the tracks are from Bon Iver’s latest album, 22, A Million. Listen to the full program here.

In February, Vernon will play a 10-year anniversary performance of his acclaimed breakthrough album, For Emma, Forever Ago, which will also see a limited edition reissue next year. Recently, he debuted a new song at a concert in Richmond, Virginia.