BROCKHAMPTON deliver Saturation III: Stream/download

BROCKHAMPTON have completed their trifecta of album releases today with Saturation III. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it below.

The 15-track effort follows the first installment in the trilogy, June’s Saturation, and one of our favorite albums of 2017, Saturation II, which was released in August. All three albums are now available as a CD box set. Saturation III was previewed by two singles, “BOOGIE” and “STAINS”.

(Read: Rookie of the Year Brockhampton Makes Boy Bands Cool Again)

Although BROCKHAMPTON teased Saturation III as their “last studio album,” they’re already hyping another release coming in 2018. They’re also about to embark on a North American tour, plus there’s a Kevin Abstract-directed film on the way.

Saturation III Artwork:

Saturation III Tracklist:

01. BOOGIE

02. ZIPPER

03. JOHNNY

04. LIQUID

05. CINEMA

06. STUPID

07. BLEACH

08. ALASKA

09. HOTTIE

10. CINEMA

11. SISTER

12. RENTAL

13. STAINS

14. CINEMA

15. TEAM