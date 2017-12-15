BROCKHAMPTON deliver Saturation III: Stream/download

BROCKHAMPTON have completed their trifecta of album releases today with Saturation III. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it below.
The 15-track effort follows the first installment in the trilogy, June’s Saturation, and one of our favorite albums of 2017, Saturation II, which was released in August. All three albums are now available as a CD box set. Saturation III was previewed by two singles, “BOOGIE” and “STAINS”.
(Read: Rookie of the Year Brockhampton Makes Boy Bands Cool Again)
Although BROCKHAMPTON teased Saturation III as their “last studio album,” they’re already hyping another release coming in 2018. They’re also about to embark on a North American tour, plus there’s a Kevin Abstract-directed film on the way.
Saturation III Artwork:
Saturation III Tracklist:
01. BOOGIE
02. ZIPPER
03. JOHNNY
04. LIQUID
05. CINEMA
06. STUPID
07. BLEACH
08. ALASKA
09. HOTTIE
10. CINEMA
11. SISTER
12. RENTAL
13. STAINS
14. CINEMA
15. TEAM