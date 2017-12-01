Brockhampton says Saturation III, due out December 15th, will be their “last studio album”

It’s been a year for Brockhampton. After dropping their debut mixtape, 2016’s All-American Trash, the hip-hop boy band from San Marcos, Texas has spent 2017 releasing entries in a trilogy of albums. It started this past June with Saturation, continued in August with the rather excellent Saturation II, and comes to a finish on December 15th with Saturation III. And if we’re to believe them, that might be it…

Yes, according to the cryptic tweet above, Saturation III will be “The Last Studio Album by Brockhampton,” which is rather curious given their rise to prominence and the fact that they’re only weeks away from a sprawling nationwide tour. But hey, maybe a little drama and mystery will help ’em push a couple dozen copies of their forthcoming trilogy box set, which is currently available for pre-sale at their official site.

You know how this shit goes: In the age of the Internet, take everything with a grain of salt, or perhaps in keeping in line with their lyrical content, a gooey gummy bear. We’d personally hope these talented fellas aren’t going anywhere, and expectantly look forward to an even bigger 2018. Then again, there are like 9,764,204 members in this group, and that’s not built to last, so who knows…

We’re not sweating. Yet. Find Brockhampton’s upcoming (final?!) tour itinerary below.

Brockhampton 2017-18 Tour Dates:

12/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

12/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

12/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre *PROM*

12/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory *

01/16 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

01/17 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

01/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec

01/20 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

01/22 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

01/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

01/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

01/25 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

01/26 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

01/28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

01/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater

01/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

01/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

02/02 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

02/03 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

02/04 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

02/05 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

02/06 – Montreal, QC @ Corona

02/08 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Theater

02/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe

02/11 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic

02/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

02/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Music Hall

02/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II (Downstairs)

02/18 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

02/19 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

02/20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

02/21 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

02/22 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden

02/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

02/26 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

02/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

02/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

03/02 – Portland, OR @ Crystal

03/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater

03/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater

03/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

03/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

* = w/ Tyler, The Creator, Steve Lacy