Brockhampton says Saturation III, due out December 15th, will be their “last studio album”

It’s been a year for Brockhampton. After dropping their debut mixtape, 2016’s All-American Trash, the hip-hop boy band from San Marcos, Texas has spent 2017 releasing entries in a trilogy of albums. It started this past June with Saturation, continued in August with the rather excellent Saturation II, and comes to a finish on December 15th with Saturation III. And if we’re to believe them, that might be it…
Yes, according to the cryptic tweet above, Saturation III will be “The Last Studio Album by Brockhampton,” which is rather curious given their rise to prominence and the fact that they’re only weeks away from a sprawling nationwide tour. But hey, maybe a little drama and mystery will help ’em push a couple dozen copies of their forthcoming trilogy box set, which is currently available for pre-sale at their official site.
You know how this shit goes: In the age of the Internet, take everything with a grain of salt, or perhaps in keeping in line with their lyrical content, a gooey gummy bear. We’d personally hope these talented fellas aren’t going anywhere, and expectantly look forward to an even bigger 2018. Then again, there are like 9,764,204 members in this group, and that’s not built to last, so who knows…
We’re not sweating. Yet. Find Brockhampton’s upcoming (final?!) tour itinerary below.
Brockhampton 2017-18 Tour Dates:
12/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
12/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
12/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre *PROM*
12/30 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory *
01/16 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
01/17 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
01/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec
01/20 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
01/22 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
01/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater
01/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater
01/25 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
01/26 – Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
01/28 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
01/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater
01/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
01/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
02/02 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
02/03 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
02/04 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
02/05 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
02/06 – Montreal, QC @ Corona
02/08 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Theater
02/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe
02/11 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic
02/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
02/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Music Hall
02/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II (Downstairs)
02/18 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
02/19 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
02/20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
02/21 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
02/22 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden
02/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
02/26 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue
02/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
02/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
03/02 – Portland, OR @ Crystal
03/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater
03/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater
03/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
03/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
* = w/ Tyler, The Creator, Steve Lacy