BROCKHAMPTON unveil reflective new song “STAINS”: Stream

BROCKHAMPTON are dropping Saturation III on Friday to round out their 2017 trilogy of albums. In anticipation, Consequence of Sound’s Rookie of the Year have shared a new song called “STAINS”.

In contrast to the rowdy “BOOGIE”, the new track finds Ameer, Matt, and Dom reflecting upon how their lives have changed since BROCKHAMPTON broke through. “And if I didn’t know y’all,” Matt ponders. “Maybe y’all would have a desk job/ Ticking ‘till I off myself.” Take a listen below.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe, BROCKHAMPTON addressed self-made rumors about SATURATION III being their final album. The boy band also shared information about their upcoming Kevin Abstract-directed film. Hear it below.



Saturation III follows June’s release of Saturation and August’s Saturation II. The latter was among out favorite albums of 2017 and contained one of favorite songs of the year in “GUMMY”. All three albums will be packaged in a CD box set due out December 15th and will be supported with a nationwide tour scheduled to begin early next year.