BROCKHAMPTON unleash new song “BOOGIE”: Stream

A preview of the hip-hop boy band's third album of the year, Saturation III

by
on December 12, 2017, 11:40pm
BROCKHAMPTON’s output in 2017 brought new levels of DIY influence, diversity, and inclusivity to the earnest, self-contained universe of a boy band fandom, making them the obvious choice to be our Rookie of the Year. On Friday, the group will complete its album trilogy with the release of Saturation III, and as a teaser, they’ve just shared a new track called “BOOGIE”. Take a listen below.

Saturation III following June’s release of Saturation and August’s Saturation II. The latter was among out favorite albums of 2017 and contained one of favorite songs of the year in “GUMMY”. All three albums will be packaged in a CD box set due out December 15th and will be supported with a nationwide tour scheduled to begin early next year.

