Broken Social Scene cover Tom Waits’ “I Don’t Want to Grow Up”: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores

In July, Broken Social Scene returned with their first album in seven years, Hug of Thunder. While they were touring behind the record, the indie rockers stopped by the Spotify Studios in New York City, where they performed a cover of Tom Waits’ “I Don’t Want to Grow Up”.

The Canadian collective’s take on the track from 1992’s Bone Machine sands the rough edges off the original, transforming it from a defiant, abrasive rocker into contemplative slow-burner. During the same session, the band also played their Hug of Thunder standout, “Skyline”. Take a listen to both songs below.

BSS have recently shared videos from their follow-up to 2010’s Forgiveness Rock Record for “Vanity Pail Kids” and “Skyline”. Back in October, Tom Waits announced plans to reissue his ANTI- Records catalog, highlighted by the recent release of his “new, remixed” version of 2004’s Real Gone.