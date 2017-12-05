Menu
Buku Music + Art Project reveals 2018 lineup: MGMT, SZA, Migos, Jay Electronica among highlights

Plus: Flatbush Zombies, Bonobo (DJ set), Slyvan Esso, Little Dragon, Mura Masa, Isaiah Rashad, Princess Nokia, and more

on December 05, 2017, 2:55pm
New Orleans’ Buku Music + Art Project has revealed its 2018 lineup. The two-day event goes down in the city’s Lower Garden District between March 9th and 10th.

Notable acts include MGMT, SZA, Migos, Jay Electronica, Flatbush Zombies, Bonobo (DJ set), Slyvan Esso, Little Dragon, Mura Masa, Isaiah Rashad, Princess Nokia, Smino, and Nnamdi Ogbonnaya.

Also playing are Bassnectar, Borgore, Alison Wonderland, Rezz, Snakehips, Green Velvet, Gryffin, Bishop Briggs, Jai Wolf, Rich the Kid, and Famous Dex, with a third phase of artists still to be announced.

General admission and VIP passes are now on sale. Grab your tickets here.

