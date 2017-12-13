Car Seat Headrest share new 13-minute song “Beach Life-in-Death”: Stream

Photo by ​David Brendan Hall

Will Toledo has made a habit of digging into his vast Bandcamp archive of self-released music to find material worthy of a professional upgrade. His debut album as Car Seat Headrest, 2015’s Teens of Style, consisted almost entirely of older material that he reworked in a proper studio setting. Now, he’s revisiting another older track, “Beach Life-in-Death”.

The song was originally recorded in 2011, but Toledo took it back into the studio, cleaned it up, and expanded it for this new take. Like so much of his work, the 13-minute cut dips in and out of numerous genres, but there’s always a subtle surfy vibe rolling underneath. It’s there in the psychedelic strains of the chord shifts, and even during the punk rock freak-out when Toldeo bellows, “I don’t want to go insane/ I don’t want to have schizophrenia.” Listen below.

Back in August, Car Seat Headrest released the song “War Is Coming (If You Want It)”.