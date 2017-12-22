Menu
Cardi B and 21 Savage link up on new collaborative song “Bartier Cardi”: Stream

The follow-up single to 2017's massive "Bodak Yellow"

by
on December 22, 2017, 1:30am
0 comments

Cardi B is one of this year’s biggest breakout stars all thanks to “Bodak Yellow”. The monster single not only landed on our Top 50 Songs of 2017 list, but also earned the Bronx rapper a pair of coveted Grammy nominations. It also paved the way for features alongside Nicki Minaj and Migos (“MotorSport”) and G-Eazy and ASAP Rocky (“No Limit”).

Today, Cardi B is hoping to find similar widespread acclaim on her follow-up solo single. Titled “Bartier Cardi”, it includes guest bars from another 2017 rap success story, 21 Savage. “You bitch wanna party with Cardi,” she poses early on over a booming trap production, “Cartier Bardi in a rari.” Hear it down below.

Cardi B, who recently got engaged to Migos’ Offset, appeared on The Tonight Show earlier this week to talk about her incredible last 12 months. As for 21 Savage, the Atlanta-bred MC dropped his Issa album over the summer and Without Warning, a collaborative project with Offset and producer Metro Boomin, in November.

“Bartier Cardi” Single Artwork:

cardi b bartier carti 21 savage stream Cardi B and 21 Savage link up on new collaborative song Bartier Cardi: Stream

