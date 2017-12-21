Cardi B gets interviewed, Erykah Badu performs Fela Kuti medley on Fallon: Watch

Photo by ​Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Cardi B was a guest on Jimmy Fallon last night, though not to perform so much as talk about performing. The Bronx MC discussed her incredible 2017, which saw her successful transition from stripper to chart-topping rapper. Her Migos and Nicki Minaj collaboration “Motorsport” just made her the first female rapper to have her first three Hot 100 entries break the Top 10, “Bodak Yellow” received two Grammy nominations, and she made Consequence of Sound’s Top 50 Songs of 2017, so she had plenty to brag about. She also talked about how Bacardi’s social media blocking led to her naming herself Cardi B; discussed her engagement to Migos’ Offset; and promoted her new single with 21 Savage, “Bartier Cardi”, which is out tomorrow. Watch the interview up above.

Later in the evening, Erykah Badu supported the new Fela Kuti vinyl box set she curated with a performance on the program. Collecting Badu’s favorite Kuti singles, including 1980’s Coffin For Head of State, alongside Yellow Fever (1976), No Agreement (1977), J.J.D. (1977), V.I.P. (1979), Army Arrangement (1984), and Underground System (1992), the collection dropped earlier this month. Badu performed a medley of her own hit “On & On” and Kuti’s “Sorrow Tears and Blood” with the backing of The Roots and a full horn section. Dancer Storyboard P also came out to lock in some moves during the second half. Catch the replay below.